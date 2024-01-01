Menu
<p>SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$21490,  +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644</p>

2018 Honda CR-V

139,000 KM

$21,490

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

2018 Honda CR-V

EX,AWD,ALLOYS,BLUETOOTH,SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

National Auto Finance & Brokers

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

416-565-8644

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,490

+ taxes & licensing

139,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H58JH128962

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

SAFETY WITH 3 YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE & TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36 MONTH,$600 PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CARFAX VERIFIED,$21490,  +HST & LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 416)565-8644

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty Included

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

SAFETY+WARRANTY INCLUDED

