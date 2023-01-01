Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4 AWD

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
National Auto Finance & Brokers

416-565-8644

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

AWD,NO ACCIDENT,SAFETY+3YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED

Location

12030 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9556303
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV1JW844433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY WITH 3YEARS WARRANTY ON ENGINE &TRANSMISSION,36000KM,36MONTH,$600PER CLAIM INCLUDED,CAR FAX CLEAN,NO ACCIDENT,$26900,+HST &LICENSING,FOR INQUIRIES CALL416)565-8644

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included
Proximity Key

