Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

50,755 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum 4wd

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

Platinum 4wd

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1686773746
  2. 1686773788
  3. 1686773825
  4. 1686773868
  5. 1686773925
  6. 1686773977
  7. 1686774028
  8. 1686774083
  9. 1686774135
  10. 1686774176
  11. 1686774215
  12. 1686774263
  13. 1686774296
  14. 1686774983
  15. 1686775018
  16. 1686776378
  17. 1686776432
  18. 1686776510
  19. 1686776557
  20. 1686776605
  21. 1686776656
  22. 1686776697
  23. 1686776755
  24. 1686776794
  25. 1686776832
  26. 1686776876
  27. 1686776917
  28. 1686776948
  29. 1686777003
  30. 1686777055
  31. 1686777111
  32. 1686777150
  33. 1686777186
  34. 1686777221
  35. 1686777256
  36. 1686777289
  37. 1686777324
  38. 1686777358
  39. 1686777395
  40. 1686777429
  41. 1686777470
  42. 1686777504
  43. 1686777537
  44. 1686777582
  45. 1686777626
  46. 1686777659
  47. 1686777700
  48. 1686777735
  49. 1686777769
  50. 1686777805
  51. 1686777841
  52. 1686777869
  53. 1686777903
  54. 1686777939
  55. 1686777981
  56. 1686778029
  57. 1686778080
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
50,755KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10065384
  • Stock #: 3704
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HT1KGA78158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 50,755 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking
Seatbelt Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2015 Ford Transit 15...
 188,004 KM
$28,860 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit T-...
 143,747 KM
$32,850 + tax & lic
2018 RAM Cargo Van W...
 133,059 KM
$39,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory