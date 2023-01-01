$18,950+ tax & licensing
905-737-6202
2019 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10510773
- Stock #: 3743
- VIN: 3FA6P0HD2KR266318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Tiptronic and lots more options, such as power options, AC, tilt cruise control, alloys, USB/Aux connectivity, two key Fobs, books, off lease has small Carfax claim, it looks and drives great, price to sell at $18950 including certification, tax and licensing extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
