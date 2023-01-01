Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

134,537 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2019 Ford Fusion

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

2019 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

134,537KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10510773
  • Stock #: 3743
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HD2KR266318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Tiptronic and lots more options, such as power options, AC, tilt cruise control, alloys, USB/Aux connectivity, two key Fobs, books, off lease has small Carfax claim, it looks and drives great, price to sell at $18950 including certification, tax and licensing extra. 

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

