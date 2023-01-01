$36,850+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit
T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
118,340KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10471185
- Stock #: 3737
- VIN: 1FTYR2YM4KKA44148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 118,340 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
