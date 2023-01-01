Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

118,340 KM

Details Features

$36,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1695763951
  2. 1695763997
  3. 1695764045
  4. 1695764091
  5. 1695764138
  6. 1695764184
  7. 1695764232
  8. 1695764281
  9. 1695764499
  10. 1695764615
  11. 1695764655
  12. 1695764696
  13. 1695764767
  14. 1695764968
  15. 1695764988
  16. 1695765026
  17. 1695765045
  18. 1695765058
  19. 1695765074
  20. 1695765086
  21. 1695765673
  22. 1695765724
  23. 1695765768
  24. 1695766332
Contact Seller

$36,850

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
118,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10471185
  • Stock #: 3737
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YM4KKA44148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 118,340 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2015 Chevrolet Expre...
 242,983 KM
$17,850 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Expre...
 86,553 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan NV200 SV
 169,098 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory