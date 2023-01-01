$21,850+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline 4Motion
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: 3748
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX1KM026901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,171 KM
Vehicle Description
Backup camera, Bluetooth, All wheel drive, here is a fresh inventory with power options like power windows & locks, power heated mirrors , USB/AUX input , AC, tilt, Cruise control and much more, priced to sell at $21850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
