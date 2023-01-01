Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

132,171 KM

Details Description Features

$21,850

+ tax & licensing
$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline 4Motion

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,850

+ taxes & licensing

132,171KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605441
  • Stock #: 3748
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX1KM026901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3748
  • Mileage 132,171 KM

Vehicle Description

Backup camera, Bluetooth, All wheel drive, here is a fresh inventory with power options like power windows & locks, power heated mirrors , USB/AUX input , AC, tilt,  Cruise control and much more, priced to sell at $21850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

