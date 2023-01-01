Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Express

86,553 KM

Details Description Features

$34,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Express

2020 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135"

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135"

Location

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

905-737-6202

  1. 1694788246
  2. 1694788293
  3. 1694788331
  4. 1694788375
  5. 1694788413
  6. 1694788448
  7. 1694788486
  8. 1694788523
  9. 1694788560
  10. 1694788600
  11. 1694788640
  12. 1694788678
  13. 1694788720
  14. 1694788758
  15. 1694788812
  16. 1694789492
  17. 1694789528
  18. 1694789569
  19. 1694789601
  20. 1694789636
  21. 1694789668
  22. 1694789701
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
86,553KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10425051
  • Stock #: 3735
  • VIN: 1GCWGAFG7L1128007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 3735
  • Mileage 86,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevy Express 2500 Extended 135" WB , clean Carfax, power window and locks, , 8cyl 6.0  Liter, and much more,

- Give us a call so we can sanitize and get the car ready for your visit. Financing available with low bank rates, for good and not-so-good credit history (OAC&APR).

- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front. - Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Summit Auto Brokers

2019 Nissan NV200 I4...
 169,098 KM
$19,950 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Econoline ...
 227,000 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2020 RAM Cargo Van 1...
 138,991 KM
$39,850 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Summit Auto Brokers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Summit Auto Brokers

Summit Auto Brokers

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

Call Dealer

905-737-XXXX

(click to show)

905-737-6202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory