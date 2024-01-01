$20,850+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
$20,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3776
- Mileage 116,981 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Clean CARFAX, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Winter Tires, Heated Seats and much more....
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
