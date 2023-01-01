$32,850+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota C-HR
LE
Location
Summit Auto Brokers
12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2
905-737-6202
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,850
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10475730
- Stock #: 3738
- VIN: JTNKHMBX7N1133581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,500 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner, clean Carfax, backup camera, bluetooth ,this Toyota CH-R LE comes in purl white and is a fresh local trade-in, keyless entry, power windows and locks, A/C and much more, she is in excellent condition, with balance of factory warranty valid till june 2027 , also a set of winter tires, priced to sell at $32850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.
-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.
-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.
Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.
