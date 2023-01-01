Menu
2022 Toyota C-HR

26,500 KM

Details

$32,850

+ tax & licensing
Summit Auto Brokers

905-737-6202

LE

Location

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

26,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475730
  • Stock #: 3738
  • VIN: JTNKHMBX7N1133581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, clean Carfax, backup camera, bluetooth ,this Toyota CH-R LE  comes in purl white and is a fresh local trade-in,  keyless entry, power windows and locks, A/C and much more, she is in excellent  condition, with balance of factory warranty  valid till june 2027 , also a set of winter tires,  priced to sell at $32850.00 including certification, tax and licensing are extra.

-Financing and leasing available for all of kinds of credits.

-We pay top dollars for your trade-in.
- Cash for your used cars or trucks.
- No hassles, No extra fees, simply our best price up front.

Summit Auto Brokers is an OMVIC Ontario Registered Dealer (buy with Confidence) and proud member of UCDA, Carfax Canada we have been in business since 1989 and client satisfaction is our priority.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

12030 Yonge St, Richmond Hill, ON L4E 3M2

