Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!</p>

2010 Honda CR-V

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,121

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD 5dr EX Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK!

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1717559409
  2. 1717559410
  3. 1717559424
  4. 1717559424
  5. 1717559410
  6. 1717559409
  7. 1717559410
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,121

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H50AL820220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA6 4DR SDN I4 AUTO GS Clean CarFax Financing Trade OK for sale in Rockwood, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 4DR SDN I4 AUTO GS Clean CarFax Financing Trade OK 153,000 KM $8,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Rubicon DELUXE Financing Available 1-Owner Trades Welcome! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2022 Honda Rubicon DELUXE Financing Available 1-Owner Trades Welcome! 363 MI $11,111 + tax & lic
Used 2009 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe Classic Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! for sale in Rockwood, ON
2009 MINI Cooper 2dr Cpe Classic Clean CarFax Financing Trades OK! 73,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,121

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V