$8,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE Clean CarFax Financing Avail Trades OK
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
Certified
$8,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome.
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE from Rockwood Motor Products. This stylish blue beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 1.8L I4 engine, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and exploring the open road. With 192,000km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more miles of reliable service.
Enjoy a smooth ride with its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system, providing exceptional handling and stability on any terrain. The spacious cabin offers comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives with friends and family. Stay connected with the built-in CD player and cruise in style with automatic headlights and power windows.
Here are five standout features of this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road conditions with confidence.
- Automatic Headlights: Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety on the road.
- Power Windows: Experience the convenience of effortless window control.
- Comfortable Bucket Seats: Relax and enjoy long drives in comfort.
- Keyless Entry: Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for easy access.
Visit Rockwood Motor Products today for a test drive and experience the versatility and reliability of this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE.
