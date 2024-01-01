Menu
<p>Accident Free, Certified, Financing Available & Trade-ins Welcome.</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE from Rockwood Motor Products. This stylish blue beauty boasts a comfortable grey interior and a powerful 1.8L I4 engine, perfect for navigating Canadian winters and exploring the open road. With 192,000km on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more miles of reliable service.</p><p>Enjoy a smooth ride with its automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system, providing exceptional handling and stability on any terrain. The spacious cabin offers comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives with friends and family. Stay connected with the built-in CD player and cruise in style with automatic headlights and power windows.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road conditions with confidence.</li><li><strong>Automatic Headlights:</strong> Enjoy enhanced visibility and safety on the road.</li><li><strong>Power Windows:</strong> Experience the convenience of effortless window control.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Bucket Seats:</strong> Relax and enjoy long drives in comfort.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry for easy access.</li></ul><p>Visit Rockwood Motor Products today for a test drive and experience the versatility and reliability of this 2014 Ford Escape 4WD SE.</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Ford Escape

192,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

