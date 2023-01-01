Menu
2017 Yamaha Grizzly 700

7,777 MI

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2017 Yamaha Grizzly 700

2017 Yamaha Grizzly 700

EPS SE 4x4 - Financing Available!

2017 Yamaha Grizzly 700

EPS SE 4x4 - Financing Available!

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

Sale

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

7,777MI
Used
  Listing ID: 10466910
  Stock #: 302205
  VIN: 5Y4AMC9W1HA302205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,777 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Trade-ins welcome! 

Yamaha's flagship Grizzly has been a great machine starting way back when it was powered by an air-cooled 600cc engine. Over the past two decades it has been refined appropriately with changing times and technology. The additions of EFI, IRS, then most importantly EPS, have made this Grizzly one of our favorites for years. The 2017 Yamaha Grizzly is no different.

The power in the Grizzly is very smooth and super strong. No matter if you want to creep around slow in the rocks or pin the throttle down a long dirt road, it can happen. Mid range power is equally as impressive. You can come to a complete stop while climbing a hill, and the Grizzly will get you back going again instantly. You can tell that whoever calibrated the clutch knew what they were doing. It downshifts seamlessly when needed and never falls flat.

The Steering is light, precise and exact. You can flick the bars around and get through tight places with ease. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Winch
Skid plate

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

