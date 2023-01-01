Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Jeep Compass

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,771

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,771

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

sport 4x4

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Jeep Compass

sport 4x4

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

  1. 1697249873
  2. 1697249873
  3. 1697249873
  4. 1697249873
  5. 1697249873
  6. 1697249873
  7. 1697249873
  8. 1697249873
  9. 1697249873
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,771

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10540098
  • Stock #: 327748
  • VIN: 3C4NJDAB3JT327748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Clean CarFax, Financing Available, Trade-ins Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rockwood Motor Products

2018 Nissan Pathfind...
 88,000 KM
$29,992 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Highland...
 126,000 KM
$39,993 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 177,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Rockwood Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

Call Dealer

519-856-XXXX

(click to show)

519-856-2222

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory