$8,888+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Rubicon
DCT IRS EPS Financing Available Trades-ins Welcome
Location
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
3,993MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HFTE464XM4600559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 1-cylinder
- Passengers 1
- Stock # 600559
- Mileage 3,993 MI
Vehicle Description
One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins welcome!
Automatic DCT transmission with high/low range
Electric Power Steering
518cc liquid-cooled four-stroke PGM-FI engine
TraxLok selectable 2WD/4WD
Independent Rear Suspension
All disc brakes
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Email Rockwood Motor Products
Rockwood Motor Products
286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
