<p>One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins welcome!</p><p>Automatic DCT transmission with high/low range</p><p>Electric Power Steering</p><p>518cc liquid-cooled four-stroke PGM-FI engine</p><p>TraxLok selectable 2WD/4WD</p><p>Independent Rear Suspension</p><p>All disc brakes</p>

2021 Honda Rubicon

3,993 MI

Details

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2021 Honda Rubicon

DCT IRS EPS Financing Available Trades-ins Welcome

2021 Honda Rubicon

DCT IRS EPS Financing Available Trades-ins Welcome

Location

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0

519-856-2222

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

3,993 MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1HFTE464XM4600559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 1-cylinder
  • Passengers 1
  • Stock # 600559
  • Mileage 3,993 MI

Vehicle Description

One Owner, Financing Available & Trade-ins welcome!

Automatic DCT transmission with high/low range

Electric Power Steering

518cc liquid-cooled four-stroke PGM-FI engine

TraxLok selectable 2WD/4WD

Independent Rear Suspension

All disc brakes

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Rockwood Motor Products

Rockwood Motor Products

286 Alma Street, Rockwood, ON N0B 2K0
519-856-2222

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Rockwood Motor Products

519-856-2222

2021 Honda Rubicon