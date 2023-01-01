$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2006 Audi A8
4dr Sdn 4.2L quattro LWB Auto
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
234,311KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10308231
- Stock #: 3309
- VIN: WAUML44E06N022501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 234,311 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3