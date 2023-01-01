2006 Audi A8

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 4 , 3 1 1 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10308231

10308231 Stock #: 3309

3309 VIN: WAUML44E06N022501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 234,311 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Leather Seats Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.