Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Audi A8

234,311 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
2006 Audi A8

2006 Audi A8

4dr Sdn 4.2L quattro LWB Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Audi A8

4dr Sdn 4.2L quattro LWB Auto

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
234,311KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10308231
  • Stock #: 3309
  • VIN: WAUML44E06N022501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

2012 Chevrolet Malib...
 205,029 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey A...
 179,172 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey F...
 153,798 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory