$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
2016 Nissan Murano
AWD 4dr SL
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
209,067KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AZ2MH2GN101782
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,067 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2016 Nissan Murano