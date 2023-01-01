Menu
2007 Dodge Caliber

95,245 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Caliber

4dr HB FWD

2007 Dodge Caliber

4dr HB FWD

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

95,245KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1B3HB28B47D548893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,245 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2007 Dodge Caliber