2008 Chrysler Town & Country

233,122 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

4DR WGN TOURING

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

233,122KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10414515
  • Stock #: 3313
  • VIN: 2A8HR54P98R684148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 233,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

