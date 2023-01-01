$8,995+ tax & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2008 Chrysler Town & Country
4DR WGN TOURING
Location
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
233,122KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10414515
- Stock #: 3313
- VIN: 2A8HR54P98R684148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 233,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
