2008 Dodge Ram 1500

203,401 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,401KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9769858
  • Stock #: 3257
  • VIN: 1D7HU18N38S605164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 203,401 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

