2008 Dodge Ram 1500
4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
203,401KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9769858
- Stock #: 3257
- VIN: 1D7HU18N38S605164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 203,401 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
