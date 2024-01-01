Menu
2008 Ford F-250

214,750 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2008 Ford F-250

2WD Reg Cab 137" XL

2008 Ford F-250

2WD Reg Cab 137" XL

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

  1. 1712005228
  2. 1712005232
  3. 1712005239
  4. 1712005248
  5. 1712005253
  6. 1712005258
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

214,750KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTNF20508EA67482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 214,750 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-XXXX

519-491-8210

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2008 Ford F-250