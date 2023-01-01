Menu
2010 Ford Edge

174,902 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

2010 Ford Edge

4dr Limited AWD

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

174,902KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966533
  • Stock #: 3280
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC4ABA02307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,902 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

