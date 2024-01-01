Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

159,009 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS w/1SA

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,009KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PD5SH8B7193195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,009 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2011 Chevrolet Cruze