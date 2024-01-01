$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
2011 Ford F-150
2WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
225,565KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEX1CM1BFC01377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 225,565 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales
2011 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn LS w/1SA 159,009 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sdn Limited 223,373 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4DR TITANIUM 233,781 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynmar Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Call Dealer
519-491-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynmar Auto Sales
519-491-8210
2011 Ford F-150