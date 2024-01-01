$8,495+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Acadia
FWD 4DR SLE1
2011 GMC Acadia
FWD 4DR SLE1
Location
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
236,323KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKRNED2BJ148899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 236,323 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Lynmar Auto Sales
735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
