2011 GMC Acadia

236,323 KM

Details Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Acadia

FWD 4DR SLE1

2011 GMC Acadia

FWD 4DR SLE1

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

236,323KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GKKRNED2BJ148899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 236,323 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
519-491-8210

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2011 GMC Acadia