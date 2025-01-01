Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Kia Soul

179,068 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX+

Watch This Vehicle
12850643

2015 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto EX+

Location

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3

519-491-8210

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,068KM
Good Condition
VIN KNDJP3A59F7163810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3475
  • Mileage 179,068 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynmar Auto Sales

Used 2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto EX+ for sale in Sarnia, ON
2015 Kia Soul 5dr Wgn Auto EX+ 179,068 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Caliber 4dr HB FWD for sale in Sarnia, ON
2007 Dodge Caliber 4dr HB FWD 118,073 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in Sarnia, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL 129,223 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynmar Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynmar Auto Sales

Lynmar Auto Sales

735 Ontario St, Sarnia, ON N7T 1M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-491-XXXX

(click to show)

519-491-8210

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynmar Auto Sales

519-491-8210

2015 Kia Soul