2019 Toyota Camry
93,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10606350
- Stock #: KU697540
- VIN: 4T1B11HK6KU697540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # KU697540
- Mileage 93,321 KM
Vehicle Description
It delivers style and power in a single package! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has not yet reached the hundred thousand kilometer mark! Toyota prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: a trip computer, heated seats, and remote keyless entry. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a 2.5 liter 4 cylinder engine.
Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive!
