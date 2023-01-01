Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota Camry

84,792 KM

Details Description Features

$31,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

P/H SEATS BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER LOADED!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Camry

P/H SEATS BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER LOADED!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 10661301
  2. 10661301
  3. 10661301
  4. 10661301
  5. 10661301
  6. 10661301
  7. 10661301
  8. 10661301
  9. 10661301
  10. 10661301
  11. 10661301
  12. 10661301
  13. 10661301
  14. 10661301
  15. 10661301
  16. 10661301
  17. 10661301
  18. 10661301
  19. 10661301
  20. 10661301
  21. 10661301
  22. 10661301
  23. 10661301
  24. 10661301
Contact Seller

$31,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,792KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10661301
  • Stock #: OX:7612
  • VIN: 4T1G11AK1LU384722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Supersonic Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,792 KM

Vehicle Description

P/H SEATS BACKUP CAMERA LEATHER LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519-702-8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Interior

Tachometer
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2020 Toyota Camry P/...
 84,792 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 NAV ...
 141,893 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra...
 104,706 KM
$15,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory