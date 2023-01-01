2020 Toyota Camry

$31,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 7 9 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10661301

10661301 Stock #: OX:7612

OX:7612 VIN: 4T1G11AK1LU384722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Supersonic Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 84,792 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Tachometer tilt steering Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Backup Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.