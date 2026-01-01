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2020 Ford Escape

113,037 KM

Details Features

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14088231

2020 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
113,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J99LUB76220

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,037 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-XXXX

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519-337-4550

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$20,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2020 Ford Escape