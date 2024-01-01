Menu
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

43,057 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Progressive Auto Group

1374 Exmouth St, Sarnia, ON N7S 3X9

519-336-1239

Used
43,057KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG1LC147594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,057 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee