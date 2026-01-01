Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Ford Edge

89,499 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
14508367

2023 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

  1. 14508367
  2. 14508367
  3. 14508367
  4. 14508367
  5. 14508367
  6. 14508367
  7. 14508367
  8. 14508367
  9. 14508367
  10. 14508367
  11. 14508367
  12. 14508367
  13. 14508367
  14. 14508367
  15. 14508367
  16. 14508367
  17. 14508367
  18. 14508367
  19. 14508367
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
89,499KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K98PBA37541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,499 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Payless Automart

Used 2023 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Sarnia, ON
2023 Ford Edge Titanium 89,499 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred for sale in Sarnia, ON
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 71,269 KM $27,997 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SR for sale in Sarnia, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SR 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Email Payless Automart

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-337-XXXX

(click to show)

519-337-4550

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2023 Ford Edge