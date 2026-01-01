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<p>2023 GMC Acadia AWD SLE Elevation Edition</p> <p>?? All-Wheel Drive </p> <p>?? Elevation Edition blacked-out styling</p> <p>?? 3-row seating</p> <p>?? Heated front seats</p> <p>?? Apple CarPlay & Android Auto</p> <p>?? Power sunroof</p> <p>?? Power liftgate</p> <p>?? Touchscreen infotainment system</p> <p>?? Backup camera</p> <p>?? Blind spot monitoring</p> <p>?? Lane keep assist</p> <p>?? Forward collision alert</p> <p>?? Remote start</p> <p>?? Push-button start & keyless entry</p> <p>?? Tri-zone climate control</p> <p>?? Premium alloy wheels</p> <p>?? Call <strong>Payless Automart</strong> at <strong>519-337-4550</strong> or stop by <strong>235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia</strong> to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.</p>

2023 GMC Acadia

94,815 KM

Details Description Features

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
14463652

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5

519-337-4550

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,899

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,815KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRL48PZ245037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 26-307A
  • Mileage 94,815 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 GMC Acadia AWD SLE Elevation Edition



?? All-Wheel Drive 



?? Elevation Edition blacked-out styling



?? 3-row seating



?? Heated front seats



?? Apple CarPlay & Android Auto



?? Power sunroof



?? Power liftgate



?? Touchscreen infotainment system



?? Backup camera



?? Blind spot monitoring



?? Lane keep assist



?? Forward collision alert



?? Remote start



?? Push-button start & keyless entry



?? Tri-zone climate control



?? Premium alloy wheels



?? Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or stop by 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Payless Automart

Payless Automart

235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
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519-337-4550

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$34,899

+ taxes & licensing>

Payless Automart

519-337-4550

2023 GMC Acadia