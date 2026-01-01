$34,899+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Payless Automart
235 Indian Rd South, Sarnia, ON N7T 3W5
519-337-4550
Certified
$34,899
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 26-307A
- Mileage 94,815 KM
Vehicle Description
2023 GMC Acadia AWD SLE Elevation Edition
?? All-Wheel Drive
?? Elevation Edition blacked-out styling
?? 3-row seating
?? Heated front seats
?? Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
?? Power sunroof
?? Power liftgate
?? Touchscreen infotainment system
?? Backup camera
?? Blind spot monitoring
?? Lane keep assist
?? Forward collision alert
?? Remote start
?? Push-button start & keyless entry
?? Tri-zone climate control
?? Premium alloy wheels
?? Call Payless Automart at 519-337-4550 or stop by 235 Indian Rd S, Sarnia to see it for yourself and book your test drive today.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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519-337-4550