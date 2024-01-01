Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Lexus RX 350

256,000 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Lexus RX 350

4WD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Lexus RX 350

4WD 4DR

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1711814184
  2. 1711814186
  3. 1711814188
  4. 1711814190
  5. 1711814192
  6. 1711814194
  7. 1711814196
  8. 1711814197
  9. 1711814200
  10. 1711814201
  11. 1711814203
  12. 1711814205
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
256,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T2HK31U98C067547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2009 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Auto Comfortline for sale in Scarborough, ON
2009 Volkswagen Passat 4dr Auto Comfortline 166,339 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC for sale in Scarborough, ON
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC 20,300 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna for sale in Scarborough, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna 265,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2008 Lexus RX 350