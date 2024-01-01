$4,495+ tax & licensing
2008 Saturn Vue
FWD 4DR I4 XE
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GSCL33P88S569136
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
2008 Saturn Vue