Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Saturn Vue

205,000 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Saturn Vue

FWD 4DR I4 XE

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Saturn Vue

FWD 4DR I4 XE

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1710265392
  2. 1710265394
  3. 1710265395
  4. 1710265397
  5. 1710265399
  6. 1710265401
  7. 1710265402
  8. 1710265404
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
205,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GSCL33P88S569136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2007 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr Hybrid Limited for sale in Scarborough, ON
2007 Toyota Highlander 4WD 4dr Hybrid Limited 285,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V for sale in Scarborough, ON
2013 Honda CR-V 290,000 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra 183,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2008 Saturn Vue