2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

268,000 KM

Details

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

Coupe Trendline

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

Coupe Trendline

Location

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

268,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10002686
  VIN: 3VWRW21C78M511172

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Mileage 268,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

