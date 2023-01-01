SOLD+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-287-0020
2010 Ford F-150
XLT/4WD/CERW CAP/P.GROUB/FOGLIGHTS/SIDEBARS/ALLOYS
Location
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,995
- Listing ID: 9807697
- Stock #: 26262++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE
- VIN: 1FTFW1E81AFA41765
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262,620 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS DUE TO THE YEAR AND KMS
HAS A NEW TIMING CHAIN
HAS SOME RUST
HAS EXHUST LEAK
RUNS AND DRIVES
NEEDS BODY WORK AS PER PICTURS
as per our regulation we must have these statment on all the as is vehicles.
the vehicle is not a road worthy, the vehicle may not be fit for use and it may need
substantial repairs .
Vehicle Features
