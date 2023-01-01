Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

262,620 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

416-287-0020

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT/4WD/CERW CAP/P.GROUB/FOGLIGHTS/SIDEBARS/ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT/4WD/CERW CAP/P.GROUB/FOGLIGHTS/SIDEBARS/ALLOYS

Location

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

416-287-0020

  1. 1680800186
  2. 1680802661
  3. 1680802663
  4. 1680802660
  5. 1680802660
  6. 1680802662
  7. 1680802661
  8. 1680802661
  9. 1680802660
  10. 1680802662
  11. 1680802660
  12. 1680802661
  13. 1680802660
  14. 1680802663
  15. 1680802663
  16. 1680802660
  17. 1680802661
  18. 1680802660
  19. 1680802662
  20. 1680802663
  21. 1680802660
  22. 1680802662
  23. 1680802662
  24. 1680802662
  25. 1680802661
  26. 1680802661
  27. 1680802661
  28. 1680802662
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
262,620KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9807697
  • Stock #: 26262++- WE FINANCE EVRYONE
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E81AFA41765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 262,620 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD AS IS DUE TO THE YEAR AND KMS

HAS A NEW TIMING CHAIN

HAS SOME RUST

HAS EXHUST LEAK

RUNS AND DRIVES

NEEDS BODY WORK AS PER PICTURS

as per our regulation we must have these statment on all the as is vehicles.

the vehicle is not a road worthy, the vehicle may not be fit for use and it may need

substantial repairs .

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 91,930 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 177,112 MI
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX/...
 206,112 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.

4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8

Call Dealer

416-287-XXXX

(click to show)

416-287-0020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory