Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

146,500 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

  1. 1675611872
  2. 1675611872
  3. 1675611872
  4. 1675611872
  5. 1675611872
  6. 1675611872
  7. 1675611872
  8. 1675611871
  9. 1675611872
  10. 1675611872
  11. 1675611872
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

146,500KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9587380
  • Stock #: 0031
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE7AU066634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,500 KM

Vehicle Description

TOURING! WAGON! LOW KM! ONLY 146000 KM! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS!

CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! HEATED SEAT! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEA CARFAX! ACCIDENT

FREE! ONE OWNER! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 221,000 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 146,500 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 156,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory