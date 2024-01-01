Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

20,300 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 350 4MATIC

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1710952223
  2. 1710952225
  3. 1710952227
  4. 1710952230
  5. 1710952232
  6. 1710952235
  7. 1710952238
  8. 1710952241
  9. 1710952243
  10. 1710952245
  11. 1710952247
  12. 1710952249
  13. 1710952251
  14. 1710952254
  15. 1710952256
  16. 1710952258
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

20,300KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN WDDGF8HB0AF445358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,300 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class