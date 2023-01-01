2010 Toyota RAV4

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10606554

10606554 VIN: 2T3BF4DV1AW047104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 297,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.