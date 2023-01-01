$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
BASE
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
- Listing ID: 10606554
- VIN: 2T3BF4DV1AW047104
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 297,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG.
When selling a vehicle without a safety we must disclose.
Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification available for $799
