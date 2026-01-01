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<p>CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $999</p><p> </p><p>*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:</p><p>-FREE OIL CHANGE</p><p>-FREE RUST PROOFING</p><p>-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT</p><p> </p><p>CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!</p><p>416-953-5105</p><p> </p><p>MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM</p><p>SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM</p><p>SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM</p>

2011 Ford Edge

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Edge

LIMITED/ LEATHER / ROOF / NAVI /REAR CAM / LOW KM

Watch This Vehicle
14421837

2011 Ford Edge

LIMITED/ LEATHER / ROOF / NAVI /REAR CAM / LOW KM

Location

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-953-5105

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Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK3KC8BBA78608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $999

 

*ASKING PRICE INCLUDES:

-FREE OIL CHANGE

-FREE RUST PROOFING

-FREE AIR FILTER AND CABIN FILTER REPLACEMENT

 

CALL US TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS WERE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK TO SERVE YOU BEST!

416-953-5105

 

MONDAY: 10AM - 7PM

TUESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

WEDNESDAY: 10AM - 7PM

THURSDAY: 10AM - 7PM

FRIDAY: 10AM - 7PM

SATURDAY: 10AM - 6PM

SUNDAY: 12AM – 6PM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Executive Motors

Executive Motors

4308 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

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416-953-XXXX

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416-953-5105

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$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Executive Motors

416-953-5105

2011 Ford Edge