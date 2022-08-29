$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scarboro E. Auto Ltd.
416-287-0020
2012 Chevrolet Orlando
1LT
Location
4663 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P8
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9177958
- VIN: KL77P2EM4CK552026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
