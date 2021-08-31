Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

108,478 KM

Details Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Super Economy Auto Sales

416-283-0849

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 108K-4 CYL-AUX-ALLOYS

2012 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GLS-EXTRA CLEAN-ONLY 108K-4 CYL-AUX-ALLOYS

Location

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

416-283-0849

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

108,478KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7752378
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE3CU127173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,478 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Super Economy Auto Sales

Super Economy Auto Sales

4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8

