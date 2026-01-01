$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 RAM 1500
1 Owner/Big Horn/5.7L HEMI/4x4/Quad Cad
2012 RAM 1500
1 Owner/Big Horn/5.7L HEMI/4x4/Quad Cad
Location
D2 Auto Sales
3748 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1J 3H5
416-886-7788
Sold As Is
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Description
1 Owner, 5.7L HEMI, Automatic, 4x4, Quad Cab. Has 262,000 on it. 4 Door, 5 Passenger, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Key Less Entry, Fog Lights. Please Call To Confirm Availability......No admin fee on any cash deal purchase. Call now and book your appointment for a test drive.......visit us at 3748 Kingston Rd.....or at the Corner of Kingston Rd and Scarborough Golf Club Rd......3748 Kingston rd in Scarborough
FEEL FREE TO CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES www.d2auto.ca
416-886-7788
D2 AUTO SALES
3748 KINGSTON RD
SCARBOROUGH, M1J 3H5
HST EXTRA, LICENSING EXTRA
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
PLEASE CALL TO VERIFY ALL INFORMATION
BUSINESS HOURS
MONDAY-FRIDAY 10:00AM-6:00PM
SATURDAYS 10:00AM-5:00PM
SUNDAYS CLOSED
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416-886-7788