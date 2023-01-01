Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Why Buy New Motors

416-356-8118

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

416-356-8118

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460570
  • Stock #: 0016
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ1DM157549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SE! HATCHBACK! AUTO! POWER WINDOWS! POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! A/C!

REMOTE KEY! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE! GOOD BODY!

NO RUST! DRIVE NICE AND SMOOTH! SUPER GAS SAVING! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!

WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD

ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6

ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD

416-356-8118

EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM

TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---

WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Why Buy New Motors

2013 Ford Fiesta SE
 165,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2019 Mitsubishi Mira...
 45,000 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2008 BMW X5 SPORT
 159,000 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic

Email Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

Why Buy New Motors

4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-8118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory