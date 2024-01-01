$17,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
HIGHLINE
2014 Volkswagen Touareg
HIGHLINE
Location
Why Buy New Motors
90 Winter Avenue, Toronto, ON M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
$17,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 192,500 KM
Vehicle Description
TDI! HIGHLINE! LEATHER SEAT! POWER SEAT! HEATED SEAT! NAVI! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START!
BLUETOOTH! ICE COLD A/C! POWER LIFTGATE! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM! AND MUCH MORE!
LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN TITLE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE
AT $699 EXTRA!
APPOINTMENT NEEDED DUE TO TWO OFF SITE PARKING STORAGE LOTS.
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 90 WINTER AVE, SCARBOROUGH, ON, M1K 4M3
416-356-8118
EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Why Buy New Motors
Email Why Buy New Motors
Why Buy New Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-356-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118