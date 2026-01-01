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2013 Kia Optima

188,924 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Kia Optima

LX

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14231681

2013 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3

416-755-3322

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
188,924KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAGM4A79D5424563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 188,924 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2013 Kia Optima LX 188,924 KM $CALL + tax & lic

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Kingscross Hyundai

Kingscross Hyundai

1957 Eglinton Avenue East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M3
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416-755-3322

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Kingscross Hyundai

416-755-3322

2013 Kia Optima