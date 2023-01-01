$10,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-8118
2013 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD
Location
Why Buy New Motors
4040 Sheppard Ave, East, Scarborough, ON M1S 1S6
416-356-8118
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10012950
- Stock #: 0012
- VIN: JM3KE4CE9D0132857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,500 KM
Vehicle Description
GS! AWD! SUNROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! PUSH START! BLUE TOOTH! POWER WINDOWS!
POWER LOCKS! CRUISE CONTROL! ICE COLD A/C! POWER SEAT1 HEATED SEAT! POWER
LIFT GATE!AND MUCHMORE! LOCAL ONTARIO CAR WITH CLEAN CARFAX! ACCIDENT FREE!
CRAZY DEALER SERVICE! SUPER NICE AND SMOOTH DRIVE! AS IS SALE! CERTIFIABLE!
WHYBUYNEW MOTORS LTD
ADDRESS: 4040 SHEPPARD AVE EAST, SCARBOROUGH,ON,M1S 1S6
ON SHEPPARD AVE, JUST 200 METER EAST OF KENNEDY RD
416-356-8118, EMAIL: WHYBUYNEW2010@HOTMAIL.COM
TO VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY, PLEASE CLICK ON THE LINK BELOW---
WHYBUYNEWMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.