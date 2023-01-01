Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

118,325 KM

Details Description

$12,895

+ tax & licensing
$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$12,895

+ taxes & licensing

118,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9972725
  • Stock #: 147102
  • VIN: WDDMH4EB4DJ147102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 147102
  • Mileage 118,325 KM

Vehicle Description


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

