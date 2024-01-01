Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2013 Toyota RAV4

214,000 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

214,000KM
Used
VIN 2T3ZFREVXDW007151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Motor World

Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-XXXX

416-287-3241

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Motor World

416-287-3241

2013 Toyota RAV4