$5,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Dodge Journey
Limited
2014 Dodge Journey
Limited
Location
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
416-283-0849
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
207,124KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG1ET136385
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 207,124 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Super Economy Auto Sales
2015 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum-AWD-LEATHER-SUNMOON ROOF-NAVI-BK CAM-DVD 216,826 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 C-PANOROOF-LEATHER-NAVI-BK CAM-BLUETOOTH-ALLOYS 175,537 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna LE-EXTRA CLEAN-8 SEATS-BK UP CAM-2 YEARS WARRANTY 313,769 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Super Economy Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Super Economy Auto Sales
4300 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2M8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-283-XXXX(click to show)
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Super Economy Auto Sales
416-283-0849
2014 Dodge Journey