Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>sold as it is and for safty $2000 extra</p>

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

215,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

  1. 1714494756
  2. 1714494758
  3. 1714494760
  4. 1714494762
  5. 1714494764
  6. 1714494766
  7. 1714494768
  8. 1714494770
  9. 1714494773
  10. 1714494774
  11. 1714494776
  12. 1714494778
  13. 1714494780
  14. 1714494782
  15. 1714494784
  16. 1714494788
  17. 1714494796
  18. 1714494799
  19. 1714494801
  20. 1714494803
  21. 1714494806
  22. 1714494807
  23. 1714494810
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
215,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB0EG212723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,000 KM

Vehicle Description

sold as it is and for safty $2000 extra

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A.S.D. Auto Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 215,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue for sale in Scarborough, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue 195,494 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee for sale in Scarborough, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee 244,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email A.S.D. Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-247-XXXX

(click to show)

647-247-7547

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport